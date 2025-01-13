Trying to get to Hungary: border guards detained 8 violators, one of them a minor

Border guards detained 8 residents of Transcarpathia, including a minor, while trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, the UNN reported.

"8 offenders, including a minor, tried to get to Hungary A border patrol detected unknown persons moving outside the checkpoints toward the state border. The "travelers," realizing that they had been spotted, ran away. However, the servicemen managed to stop the offense. All detainees are residents of Zakarpattia. One of them was a minor," the SBGS reported.

It is noted that administrative reports were drawn up against the men and the cases were sent to court.

Recall

As a result of 600 searches across Ukraine , more than 60 suspicions were announced to organizers and participants for the illegal transfer of men across the border.