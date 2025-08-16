Trump's talks with Putin in a narrow format have ended

Negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a narrow format in Alaska have concluded, reports UNN.

The Kremlin officially announced that the Trump-Putin talks in a narrow format have ended.

The meeting lasted about three hours.

Addition

Trump and Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove together in one car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured to show that he either did not understand or did not hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations took place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.