Trump's special representative plans a visit to Moscow later this week - NBC News

Trump's special representative plans a visit to Moscow later this week
Steve Witkoff, the special representative of the US president, plans to visit Moscow. According to Reuters, a meeting with Putin is expected, although NBC News has not confirmed this information.
It is expected that U.S. Special Representative Steve Vitkoff will visit Moscow later this week, citing a source familiar with his plans, reports NBC News, writes UNN.
The source notes that Vitkoff's travel plans may be subject to change. This source did not confirm who exactly Vitkoff plans to meet in the Russian capital. Reuters reports that Vitkoff will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin directly. NBC News has not confirmed this.
Vitkoff indeed met with Putin last month, ultimately securing the release of American Mark Vogel, the publication notes.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need for further negotiations with Russia to assess the positions of the parties, "how far we are from the end of this conflict, this war." He said this on the way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where a meeting took place between the U.S. delegation and the Ukrainian delegation on March 11.