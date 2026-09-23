Trump's special envoy said he has "good relations" with Lukashenko and held talks on sanctions

U.S. Special Representative for Belarus John Coale said that he had already visited Belarus several times and held talks with Alexander Lukashenko. The parties discussed the release of political prisoners, sanctions, and the normalization of relations between the United States and Belarus, Coale said on air, UNN reports.

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According to the special representative, during his contacts with Lukashenko, they "restored good relations."

We discussed with him the release of prisoners, discussed sanctions, and talked about how to normalize relations between our countries. We want to have normal relations between our countries so that in the future it will be possible to reopen the embassy — Coale said.

Coale spoke about political prisoners in Belarus

Trump's special representative said that he sees the prospect of further releases of political prisoners in Belarus.

During the interview, Coale was also reminded that during one of his most recent visits, Lukashenko claimed that there were no political prisoners in Belarus.

Yes, he said that; I heard what he said. That is all I can say by way of comment — Coale replied.

Sybiga called for the Lukashenko regime to be held accountable for complicity in the war against Ukraine