Trump's representative Witkoff believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war was provoked
Kyiv • UNN
Steve Witkoff said that the Russian-Ukrainian war was provoked, but not necessarily by Russia. He also announced the signing of an agreement between the US and Ukraine on mineral resources this week.
Also, the White House special envoy said that the US-Ukraine minerals agreement will be signed in the coming week.
The war in Ukraine was provoked by
As Vitkoff puts it, "it does not necessarily mean that (the war) was provoked by Russia.
Then there was talk of Ukraine joining NATO. This became a threat to the Russians. The war, regardless of who started it, has to end. President (Trump) wants to be a peacemaker
Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, expects a minerals deal with Ukraine to be signed this week.
Recall
The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.
