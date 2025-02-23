Trump's representative Witkoff believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war was provoked

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20431 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47288 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110295 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96834 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111992 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116598 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148929 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89920 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46132 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105509 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57644 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139857 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15942 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39960 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132665 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134553 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163025 views
Trump's representative Witkoff believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war was provoked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61497 views

Steve Witkoff said that the Russian-Ukrainian war was provoked, but not necessarily by Russia. He also announced the signing of an agreement between the US and Ukraine on mineral resources this week.

Also, the White House special envoy said that the US-Ukraine minerals agreement will be signed in the coming week.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

The war in Ukraine was provoked by

- said Witkoff

As Vitkoff puts it, "it does not necessarily mean that (the war) was provoked by Russia.

Then there was talk of Ukraine joining NATO. This became a threat to the Russians. The war, regardless of who started it, has to end. President (Trump) wants to be a peacemaker

Witkoff continued

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, expects a minerals deal with Ukraine to be signed this week.

Recall

The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.

No one gave up anything: Yermak on working on an agreement with the US23.02.25, 15:34 • 117892 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

