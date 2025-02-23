Also, the White House special envoy said that the US-Ukraine minerals agreement will be signed in the coming week.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN.

The war in Ukraine was provoked by - said Witkoff

As Vitkoff puts it, "it does not necessarily mean that (the war) was provoked by Russia.

Then there was talk of Ukraine joining NATO. This became a threat to the Russians. The war, regardless of who started it, has to end. President (Trump) wants to be a peacemaker - Witkoff continued

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, expects a minerals deal with Ukraine to be signed this week.

The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.

