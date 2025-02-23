No one gave up anything: Yermak on working on an agreement with the US

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , explained the situation with the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals and assured that "no one has given up anything, the normal work process is underway," UNN reports.

We continue this dialog with our partners... No one has given up anything. We have a normal working process - Yermak said during the “Ukraine. Year 2025”.

Previously

Today, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko are leaving for the next round of talks with their American partners.

