Svyrydenko: $350 billion worth of mineral resources are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine contain mineral resources worth about $350 billion, and these resources are now under Russian control. This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We have a big task ahead of us: to update the geological data and, of course, to attract investors. We know and have information that the territory temporarily occupied by these minerals is worth about 350 billion - Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, "these resources, which, unfortunately, today, the aggressor has and which the same titanium is used primarily for the aviation industry, for the defense of the industry, will be used against us in this fight.

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known

Our task is to make sure that the proven mineral reserves in Ukraine are confirmed and attract investors, and not just for exporting servites, which is what we have been talking about a lot these days - Svyrydenko summarized.

US makes tougher demands in revised agreement with Ukraine: media reveal details

Recall

Ukraine has submitted to the US proposals for the text of the agreement on mining. According to preliminary information, the agreement may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.