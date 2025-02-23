Svyrydenko: $350 billion worth of mineral resources are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.
The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine contain mineral resources worth about $350 billion, and these resources are now under Russian control. This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.
We have a big task ahead of us: to update the geological data and, of course, to attract investors. We know and have information that the territory temporarily occupied by these minerals is worth about 350 billion
According to her, "these resources, which, unfortunately, today, the aggressor has and which the same titanium is used primarily for the aviation industry, for the defense of the industry, will be used against us in this fight.
Our task is to make sure that the proven mineral reserves in Ukraine are confirmed and attract investors, and not just for exporting servites, which is what we have been talking about a lot these days
Recall
Ukraine has submitted to the US proposals for the text of the agreement on mining. According to preliminary information, the agreement may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.