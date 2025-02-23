Svyrydenko: $350 billion worth of mineral resources are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16021 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 71762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109384 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111850 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116578 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148379 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86690 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41913 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104903 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 71678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148371 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139328 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12261 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 33641 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132440 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134327 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162836 views
Svyrydenko: $350 billion worth of mineral resources are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22917 views

The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.

The temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine contain mineral resources worth about $350 billion, and these resources are now under Russian control. This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We have a big task ahead of us: to update the geological data and, of course, to attract investors. We know and have information that the territory temporarily occupied by these minerals is worth about 350 billion  

- Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, "these  resources, which, unfortunately, today, the aggressor has and which the same titanium is used primarily for the aviation industry, for the defense of the industry, will be used against us in this fight.

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known23.02.25, 14:59 • 20165 views

Our task is to make sure that the proven mineral reserves in Ukraine are confirmed and attract investors, and not just for exporting servites, which is what we have been talking about a lot these days 

- Svyrydenko summarized.

US makes tougher demands in revised agreement with Ukraine: media reveal details22.02.25, 18:45 • 60194 views

Recall

Ukraine has submitted to the US proposals for the text of the agreement on mining. According to preliminary information, the agreement may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

