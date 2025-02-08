Kash Patel, whom US President Donald Trump is proposing to appoint as head of the FBI, received $25,000 last year from the Russian film company Global Tree Pictures, which spreads pro-Kremlin narratives. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Kesh Patel, a candidate for FBI director, received $25,000 last year from Global Tree Pictures, a company run by director Igor Lopatonok, whose previous projects include a pro-Russian influence campaign that received money from a fund created by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Patel received the payment for his participation in a documentary in which he and other members of the first Trump administration were portrayed as victims of a conspiracy that “destroyed the lives of those who supported Donald Trump in an attempt to remove a democratically elected president from office.

A six-part series titled “All the President's Men: The Conspiracy Against Trump” aired in November on the online network. In one episode, Patel promised to “close the FBI headquarters building and open it as a museum of the 'deep state.

A spokesperson for Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that “as part of the nomination process, Patel has complied with all financial disclosure requirements. The Office of Government Ethics and the Department of Justice have reviewed and approved his financial disclosures. Any attempt to raise concerns about Patel's financial disclosures should be dismissed as a clear smear campaign.

Recall

Donald Trump intends to appoint Kesh Patel as the new FBI director after his inauguration. Patel will work under the leadership of Pam Bondi, who is expected to be made Attorney General.