Trump's envoy Witkoff held secret talks with Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 1412 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 5470 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 13372 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 16548 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 25144 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22067 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 25612 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33271 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49393 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37312 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 29570 views
German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with RubioJanuary 13, 11:09 AM • 3370 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 12110 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 5492 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM • 3454 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 1408 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 25143 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 29640 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 63583 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 58343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 5596 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46427 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40526 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45646 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47359 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Trump's envoy Witkoff held secret talks with Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff held a private meeting with Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. The talks took place against the backdrop of large-scale protests in the Islamic Republic.

Trump's envoy Witkoff held secret talks with Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff held a non-public meeting with Iran's crown prince in exile, Reza Pahlavi. The talks took place against the backdrop of large-scale protests that have been ongoing in the Islamic Republic for the past 15 days, and became the first contact of this level between the Donald Trump administration and the Iranian opposition. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah overthrown in 1979, now positions himself as a "transitional leader" in the event of the fall of the current government in Tehran. According to sources in the US administration, Washington has revised its attitude towards Pahlavi after protesters in many Iranian cities began organically chanting his name.

White House considers options for airstrikes on Iran in case of shooting of protesters - WSJ10.01.26, 23:25 • 6391 view

Pahlavi is on the rise. They are chanting his name at demonstrations in many cities, and it seems to be happening organically.

- said a senior US official.

"The long night will soon end, help is on the way" - Senator Lindsey Graham addressed Iranians amid protests in the country11.01.26, 01:37 • 5127 views

Karim Sadjadpour, a senior analyst at the Carnegie Endowment, explains this popularity by the "prospective nostalgia" of young people for pre-revolutionary times, when the country was socially free and economically stable.

While the White House National Security Team is considering response options, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes the use of non-kinetic methods to support the demonstrators.

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"13.01.26, 17:04 • 2360 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran