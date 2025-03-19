"The conversation lasted a very long time": White House advisor revealed details of negotiations between Trump and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
A Trump advisor stated that the presidents discussed bilateral relations, regional stabilization, and ending the war and killings in Ukraine.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and ending the war in Ukraine during a "lengthy conversation" on March 18, writes UNN.
Details
"The conversation started on time and lasted a very long time, and both presidents discussed a number of issues: from the future of bilateral relations, stabilization of the region, to resolving this problem in Ukraine, ending this war, ending the killings," Waltz said about President Trump's telephone conversation with Putin.
Addition
During a telephone conversation with Trump, Putin agreed to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, but refused to agree to a broader 30-day ceasefire, as the U.S. sought, and also demanded that the U.S. and other countries stop transferring weapons and intelligence data. They spoke for over 90 minutes.