Trump: US side continues to negotiate with Russian side

The US side continues to negotiate with the Russian side to make progress in some areas, including ending the conflict, such as a ceasefire or some other agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.

Our team met in Saudi Arabia with the Russian side ... My team is interacting with the Russian side, with their representatives, and they really want to make a deal. This is what I know how to do, I know how to reach agreements. We continue to negotiate now to make progress in some areas, in particular on ending the conflict, like a ceasefire or some other agreement. - Trump said.

Trump said he would like to move directly to an agreement to end the conflict.

But if we achieve at least a ceasefire, then hundreds of thousands of lives can be saved - Trump said.

Ukraine war could end 'within weeks' - Trump