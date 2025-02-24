Trump: US side continues to negotiate with Russian side
Kyiv • UNN
The American delegation held talks with the Russian side in Saudi Arabia on a possible end to the conflict. Trump announced his readiness to reach an agreement to save hundreds of thousands of lives.
The US side continues to negotiate with the Russian side to make progress in some areas, including ending the conflict, such as a ceasefire or some other agreement. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, according to UNN.
Our team met in Saudi Arabia with the Russian side ... My team is interacting with the Russian side, with their representatives, and they really want to make a deal. This is what I know how to do, I know how to reach agreements. We continue to negotiate now to make progress in some areas, in particular on ending the conflict, like a ceasefire or some other agreement.
Trump said he would like to move directly to an agreement to end the conflict.
But if we achieve at least a ceasefire, then hundreds of thousands of lives can be saved
