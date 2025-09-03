Trump to call Zelensky on Thursday, not Putin

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 3682 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 11510 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 13721 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 14869 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 30360 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20529 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22563 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21834 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23666 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 41414 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 251305 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 251085 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 242412 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 239201 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 233440 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 8522 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 30375 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 27209 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 41425 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 38455 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 1436 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 7582 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 26282 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 39542 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 41909 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump to call Zelensky on Thursday, not Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

US President Donald Trump will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 4. It was previously reported that Trump was supposed to talk to Putin.

Trump to call Zelensky on Thursday, not Putin

US President Donald Trump will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow, September 4, and not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as previously reported. This was reported by journalist Danny Kemp, citing sources, according to UNN.

President Trump will call Zelensky on Thursday. Trump was referring to Zelensky when he said in the Oval Office that "I'm going to have a conversation with him very soon.

- Kemp wrote.

Addition

Today, US President Donald Trump stated: "I'm going to talk to him very soon, and then I'll roughly know what we're going to do," but did not specify with whom the conversation was planned - with Putin or Zelensky.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that today or in the coming days he will speak with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. They will coordinate aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, if a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine