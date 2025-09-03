Trump to call Zelensky on Thursday, not Putin

US President Donald Trump will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow, September 4, and not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as previously reported. This was reported by journalist Danny Kemp, citing sources, according to UNN.

President Trump will call Zelensky on Thursday. Trump was referring to Zelensky when he said in the Oval Office that "I'm going to have a conversation with him very soon. - Kemp wrote.

Today, US President Donald Trump stated: "I'm going to talk to him very soon, and then I'll roughly know what we're going to do," but did not specify with whom the conversation was planned - with Putin or Zelensky.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that today or in the coming days he will speak with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. They will coordinate aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, if a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take place.