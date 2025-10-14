Trump threatened Spain with tariffs for refusing to increase defense spending to 5%

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
07:16 PM • 4848 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15108 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 20170 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 16848 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 29709 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19095 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 28619 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14520 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 25421 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11982 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 11707 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 20709 views
Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of OctoberOctober 14, 01:12 PM • 3638 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 18728 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of UkraineOctober 14, 03:03 PM • 11321 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 29705 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 28614 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 25418 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 63842 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 64514 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 18767 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 20756 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 31894 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 36387 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 37649 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Trump threatened Spain with tariffs for refusing to increase defense spending to 5%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Spain over its refusal to increase defense spending to 5%, threatening to impose tariffs. He considers this a disrespect to NATO and suggests possible trade penalties.

Trump threatened Spain with tariffs for refusing to increase defense spending to 5%

US President Donald Trump said he was dissatisfied with Spain over its decision not to increase defense spending to 5% and suggested imposing tariffs against the country, UNN reports.

I am very dissatisfied with Spain. They are the only country that has not increased its indicator to 5%. All other countries in NATO have increased to 5%. And Spain lives very well at our expense. Therefore, I am dissatisfied with Spain. Spain receives protection. And they are now, you know, as if in the middle of it. So they will be automatically protected. Even if you don't want to protect them, you protect them because of their geographical location. And I think Spain's action is very bad for NATO. I consider it very unfair to NATO. It wouldn't matter if you said you weren't going to protect them, because they are essentially protected. What are you going to do? Bypass other countries and go attack Spain, right? So I think they did wrong.

- said Trump.

He noted that he considers Spain's decision not to increase defense spending to be very disrespectful to NATO.

In fact, I thought about imposing trade penalties on them because of what they did. And maybe I will. I consider it incredibly disrespectful. Spain is the only one of all NATO countries, the only one who said so, is Spain. And I think they should be punished for it.

- added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump proposed that NATO consider expelling Spain from the alliance due to the country's lagging defense spending.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Spain
United States