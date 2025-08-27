$41.400.03
Trump threatened criminal prosecution against financier George Soros and his son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

US President Donald Trump stated the necessity of indicting George Soros and his son under the RICO Act. The reason cited was their support for violent protests in the USA.

Trump threatened criminal prosecution against financier George Soros and his son

US President Donald Trump stated that the well-known financier George Soros should be held accountable under RICO law for their support of anti-government protests. Trump announced this in a post on his own social network, The Truth Social, writes UNN.

George Soros and his wonderful, radical-left son should be charged under RICO for their support of violent protests and much more across the United States of America

- Trump is convinced.

The head of the White House also added that he would not allow Soros and his associates to "tear America apart" and called them psychopaths.

We will not allow these madmen to tear America apart anymore, not even giving it a chance to breathe and be free. Soros and his group of psychopaths have done enormous damage to our country! This also applies to his crazy friends from the West Coast. Be careful, we are watching you

- added Trump.

Reference

The RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) is a federal law of the United States. It provides for more serious criminal liability and allows for civil lawsuits in connection with crimes committed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

The RICO Act focuses on acts of extortion and other forms of racketeering and allows for the prosecution of leaders of a criminal group for committing crimes that they "ordered" others to commit or in which they were accomplices.

Thus, the Act closes a loophole that allows someone who, for example, organized a "contract" killing, to avoid prosecution because they did not actually commit the crime personally.

Addition

US President Donald Trump commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he has no right to sign any legal documents, noting that "it doesn't matter what they say."

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
George Soros
Donald Trump
United States