Trump talks about Greenland again: tensions between the US and Denmark are growing

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100808 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102015 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109997 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112677 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104290 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump talks about Greenland again: tensions between the US and Denmark are growing

Trump talks about Greenland again: tensions between the US and Denmark are growing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99803 views

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the US to “protect the free world.

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the United States. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that he sees Greenland's future as part of the United States, noting that it is in the interest of “protecting the free world.” The newly elected president emphasized that only America can guarantee freedom to the island's residents, while Denmark, according to him, is not able to provide similar opportunities.

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and the leader of the Greenlandic government, Mute Burup Egede, have already stated that the island is not for sale. They categorically rejected any intention to transfer the territory.

Greenland, which officially remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has gained considerable autonomy in recent decades. The island left the European Community in 1985, although Denmark remains a member of the EU.

Greenland is home to a strategic base of the U.S. Space Force, which adds to the region's international importance. At the same time, international law recognized the island as part of Denmark in 1933, making the prospect of any redistribution of sovereignty unlikely.

Greenland wants to be an independent state - Prime Minister11.01.25, 20:52 • 25560 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-space-forceUnited States Space Force
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising