US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the United States. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that he sees Greenland's future as part of the United States, noting that it is in the interest of “protecting the free world.” The newly elected president emphasized that only America can guarantee freedom to the island's residents, while Denmark, according to him, is not able to provide similar opportunities.

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and the leader of the Greenlandic government, Mute Burup Egede, have already stated that the island is not for sale. They categorically rejected any intention to transfer the territory.

Greenland, which officially remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has gained considerable autonomy in recent decades. The island left the European Community in 1985, although Denmark remains a member of the EU.

Greenland is home to a strategic base of the U.S. Space Force, which adds to the region's international importance. At the same time, international law recognized the island as part of Denmark in 1933, making the prospect of any redistribution of sovereignty unlikely.

