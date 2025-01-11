Greenland wants to be an independent state - Prime Minister

Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said that Greenland wants to be an independent state, UNN reports with reference to DW.

"We don't want to be Danes, we don't want to be Americans, we want to be Greenlanders," said Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede at a press conference with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. In this way, the Greenlandic prime minister commented on the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump about his desire to "buy" the world's largest island. Egede said that Greenland is open to cooperation with the United States, but its fate will be decided by the locals.

In 2009, following a referendum, Copenhagen passed the Greenland Self-Government Act, expanding Greenland's autonomy. In his New Year's address in 2025, Egede announced the preparation of a draft constitution for the island.

"Work has already begun on establishing the foundations of Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions provided for in the Self-Government Act," he added.

Frederiksen called Greenland's desire for independence "legitimate and understandable" and the US interest in the autonomous territory "positive." However, she also emphasized that she would like to preserve the integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes, in addition to Greenland, another autonomous territory - the Faroe Islands.

The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland have said they want to talk to Trump in person. Recently, the son of the US president-elect Donald Trump Jr. arrived on the island. He met with local residents and wrote on social media that Greenland allegedly "loves America and Trump.

Context

Greenland is the world's largest island with an area of 2.1 million square kilometers. But its population is only about 56 thousand people. It became a Danish colony in the 18th century. After a referendum in 1979, Greenland became a self-governing autonomy within Denmark.