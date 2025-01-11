ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137374 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121941 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130016 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109689 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104309 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113892 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Denmark sent private messages to Trump team over Greenland - media outlet

Denmark sent private messages to Trump team over Greenland - media outlet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39344 views

The Danish government has sent messages to the Trump team about its willingness to discuss increased security in Greenland. Denmark emphasizes that the island is not for sale, but is open to dialogue about expanding the U.S. military presence.

Denmark in recent days sent personal messages to the team of US President-elect Trump, expressing readiness to discuss strengthening security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence on the island. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Axios, reports UNN.

The publication notes that Trump's refusal to rule out military force to take control of Greenland was actually a threat to invade a longtime NATO ally. The comments took Copenhagen and many other European capitals by surprise.

Greenland (population 56,000) is largely autonomous, but Denmark retains responsibility for defense.

Trump has repeatedly said that control of Greenland, the world's largest island, is necessary for U.S. national security vis-à-vis Russia and China. His son Don Jr. visited Greenland this week.

Climate change opens up the Arctic to competition between superpowers, and may also make it easier to exploit Greenland's mineral wealth.

Add

Axios writes that the Danish government wants to convince Trump, including through messages relayed to his advisers this week, that his security concerns can be addressed without claiming Greenland as U.S. property.

One European diplomat told Axios that Denmark is widely seen as one of the closest US allies in the EU, and no one could have imagined it would be the first country Trump would pick a fight with.

At the same time, sources said the Danish government wants to avoid a public clash with the new US administration and asked members of Trump's team to clarify exactly what the president-elect meant in his comments earlier this week.

In messages to Trump's team, the Danish government made it clear that Greenland was not for sale, but expressed a willingness to discuss any other U.S. requests for the island, the sources said.

The U.S. already has a military base on Greenland and a 1951 agreement with Denmark to defend the island, under which more U.S. troops could easily be discussed.

Danish officials have already said they are exploring further measures to increase investment in military infrastructure and capabilities in Greenland in consultation with the Greenlandic government.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

