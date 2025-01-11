Denmark sent private messages to Trump team over Greenland - media outlet

Denmark in recent days sent personal messages to the team of US President-elect Trump, expressing readiness to discuss strengthening security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence on the island. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Axios, reports UNN.

The publication notes that Trump's refusal to rule out military force to take control of Greenland was actually a threat to invade a longtime NATO ally. The comments took Copenhagen and many other European capitals by surprise.

Greenland (population 56,000) is largely autonomous, but Denmark retains responsibility for defense.

Trump has repeatedly said that control of Greenland, the world's largest island, is necessary for U.S. national security vis-à-vis Russia and China. His son Don Jr. visited Greenland this week.

Climate change opens up the Arctic to competition between superpowers, and may also make it easier to exploit Greenland's mineral wealth.

Axios writes that the Danish government wants to convince Trump, including through messages relayed to his advisers this week, that his security concerns can be addressed without claiming Greenland as U.S. property.

One European diplomat told Axios that Denmark is widely seen as one of the closest US allies in the EU, and no one could have imagined it would be the first country Trump would pick a fight with.

At the same time, sources said the Danish government wants to avoid a public clash with the new US administration and asked members of Trump's team to clarify exactly what the president-elect meant in his comments earlier this week.

In messages to Trump's team, the Danish government made it clear that Greenland was not for sale, but expressed a willingness to discuss any other U.S. requests for the island, the sources said.

The U.S. already has a military base on Greenland and a 1951 agreement with Denmark to defend the island, under which more U.S. troops could easily be discussed.

Danish officials have already said they are exploring further measures to increase investment in military infrastructure and capabilities in Greenland in consultation with the Greenlandic government.