Trump signed decrees on the "nuclear revival" of the US and science standards

On Friday, May 23, US President Donald Trump signed decrees aimed at reforming science and nuclear technology. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House website.

Details

It is noted that the signed decrees concern the "revival of nuclear energy" and the introduction of the "gold standard of science." They allow testing of advanced nuclear reactor designs in the laboratories of the Ministry of Energy, pave the way for the construction of nuclear facilities on federal lands, and oblige the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to issue licenses in a timely manner.

We are restoring a powerful American nuclear industrial base, rebuilding a safe and sovereign domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, and leading the world to a future fueled by American nuclear energy. These actions are critical to American energy independence and continued dominance in AI and other emerging technologies. - said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology.

The White House said that the US President also signed a decree on the introduction of the "gold standard of science." It is about introducing the principles of scientific practice on the standards of transparency, openness to criticism and verification, as well as one that has no conflict of interest. With this decree, Trump allegedly "restores public confidence in science."

"The decree defines the "gold standard of science" and requires federal research agencies to align their existing programs and activities with these fundamental principles. In addition to federal agencies, the Trump administration calls on all American researchers and academic institutions to return to basics, restoring the "gold standard of science,"- the statement said.

Let us remind you

