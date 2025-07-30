Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil – White House

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 22015 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 26613 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 58007 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 68772 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 59191 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 66981 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 118535 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 51434 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 68891 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65741 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
98%
746mm
Popular news
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 127394 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 114595 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 82187 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 32608 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 42355 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 22026 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 42751 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 82781 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 128041 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 118548 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 32870 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 121823 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 187481 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 236217 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 169234 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil – White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs on Brazil, bringing the total tariff amount to 50%. This is due to the policy of the Brazilian government, which poses a threat to US national security.

Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil – White House

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil. As a result, the total tariff amounted to 50%, the White House reports, writes UNN.

Today, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing the total tariff to 50%, due to the recent policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil, which constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

- the White House statement says.

The decree states that the allegedly politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution by the Government of Brazil of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and thousands of his supporters are serious human rights violations that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil.

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from India, accusing the country of buying Russian weapons and energy. This decision, which will come into force on August 1, also includes an additional penalty.

Donald Trump assured Ukrainians who fled Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that he intends to allow them to stay in the US until the end of the war, as he told reporters.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
White House
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
United States