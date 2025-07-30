Trump signed a decree introducing additional 40% tariffs for Brazil – White House

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil. As a result, the total tariff amounted to 50%, the White House reports, writes UNN.

Today, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 40% tariff on Brazil, bringing the total tariff to 50%, due to the recent policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil, which constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. - the White House statement says.

The decree states that the allegedly politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution by the Government of Brazil of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and thousands of his supporters are serious human rights violations that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil.

