Trump showed he wants to support Ukraine until the end - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the positive rhetoric of US President Donald Trump regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories and emphasized that both countries seek to end the war as soon as possible. He stated this during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, as reported by UNN.

When asked by Baier whether his relationship with Trump had improved, Zelenskyy agreed.

"I think we have a better relationship than before. And I think we didn't have a close relationship, maybe because we didn't have time. I don't know. I don't know other reasons. It's good that we have many phone calls and meetings. And I think the fact that Putin lied to President Trump so many times also affected us," Zelenskyy said.

The journalist asked the Ukrainian leader about Trump's latest post on Truth Social, which he made after a joint meeting with the President of Ukraine. In particular, it stated that the American side "learned and fully understood the military and economic situation between Ukraine and Russia and saw Russia's economic problems." Against this background, the US President added that he thinks "Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, has the opportunity to fight and return all of Ukraine to its original form."

When asked if Zelenskyy was surprised by Trump's rhetoric, he replied: "A little."

"I mean, I am confident in my people, in my army, and I am confident in the strength of the United States. But President Trump was more positive about this, and he showed that he wants to support Ukraine until the very end. So we understand now that we are ready to end this war as soon as possible. And he wants, and I want, and our people want," the President concluded.

