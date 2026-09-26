Trump said that the United States and Cuba will reach an agreement and military action will not be necessary

US President Donald Trump said he expects a deal to be reached with Cuba and does not believe Washington will have to resort to military action to achieve it. At the same time, Havana said it was ready for dialogue and commercial relations with the United States, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

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I would say that Cuba and we will make a deal. I don't think we'll need the military Trump told reporters at the White House.

The American president also said that Washington wants to "help Cuba" and open the country to Americans.

Cuba declared its readiness for dialogue

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, speaking at the UN, said that Havana would always remain open to dialogue with the United States.

We are open to commercial and business relations with American companies, just as we are with any other country Rodríguez said.

At the same time, he criticized the US trade embargo against Cuba, which has been in effect for more than 60 years.

The statements came amid increased pressure from Washington on Havana. At the beginning of the year, the United States imposed an oil blockade on Cuba, which exacerbated fuel shortages and problems with electricity supplies in the country.

On Tuesday, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump called Cuba a "failed state" and said that "freedom will come" to the country. The Cuban delegation left the hall during his speech.

Cuba's power grid collapsed, leaving the island without electricity