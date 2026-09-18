REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

On Friday, Cuba’s power grid suffered a total collapse. This led to a nationwide power outage on the island, which has a population of about 9 million, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Cuba’s outdated power generation system is under enormous strain due to fuel shortages, aging infrastructure, and the oil blockade imposed by the United States.

A large-scale blackout occurred in Cuba for the fourth time this summer

Even when the national power grid is operating, rolling blackouts are frequently imposed on the island, leaving millions of people without electricity.

Cuba says there are no negotiations with the US despite the "genocidal" blockade