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Cuba's power grid collapsed, leaving the island without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Cuba's power grid suffered a complete collapse, causing a nationwide blackout. The grid is suffering from fuel shortages and wear and tear.

Cuba's power grid collapsed, leaving the island without electricity
REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

On Friday, Cuba’s power grid suffered a total collapse. This led to a nationwide power outage on the island, which has a population of about 9 million, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Cuba’s outdated power generation system is under enormous strain due to fuel shortages, aging infrastructure, and the oil blockade imposed by the United States.

A large-scale blackout occurred in Cuba for the fourth time this summer03.08.26, 15:46 • 4063 views

Even when the national power grid is operating, rolling blackouts are frequently imposed on the island, leaving millions of people without electricity.

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Antonina Tumanova

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