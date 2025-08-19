Trump said he had arranged a meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy get along much better than he thought, and added that he arranged a meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.

Trump said this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

“Well, I think the fact that maybe they get along a little bit better than I thought. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be setting up two meetings, I’d be setting up three… But I think they’re doing a little bit better. There was tremendous animosity. And, again, this was all conceived by an administration that didn’t understand anything. And if you remember, they said, ‘Well, if you did a little invasion, everything would be fine.’ That’s it. That was the end. All of this, when Biden made that statement. But what does a little invasion mean? So, I think they’re doing well. I wouldn’t say they’ll ever be best friends, but they’re doing well. So, we’re setting up a meeting. I, so to speak, arranged it with Putin and Zelenskyy,” - said Trump.

He added that Putin and Zelenskyy should lead the process, and "we are 7,000 miles away from there."

“To be fair, you know, we spent $350 billion under the previous administration. Europe spent a lot. And another $100 billion. But if we were in some situation, we should have gotten everything back. But that wouldn’t have happened. So it would be much better because so many people died. But this is the most serious, most serious situation since World War II. Nothing like it has even come close,” - added Trump.

Recall

After the summit in Washington, US President Donald Trump expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "flexible" in negotiations.