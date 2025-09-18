$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 18939 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 28140 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 18978 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 17654 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 27318 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15426 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 46621 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44008 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33453 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Trump reveals intentions for Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Donald Trump has stated his desire to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which the US handed over to Afghan forces in July 2021. He considers the withdrawal of troops from the base a mistake by the Biden administration.

Trump reveals intentions for Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated today at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he wants to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

According to media reports, Bagram Air Base, located north of the country's capital Kabul, was the largest US military base in Afghanistan from October 2001 to July 2021, when the US handed it over to Afghan forces.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he would never want the US to leave the base, which he unexpectedly visited on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 during his first presidential term, primarily due to its proximity to China.

The facility was secured during the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. Earlier this month, Trump called the Biden administration "stupid" for withdrawing US troops from the base.

"We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave there with strength and dignity, and we were going to keep Bagram," Trump said during the conference with Starmer. "We gave it to them for free. By the way, we're trying to get it back."

After the withdrawal of troops in 2021, according to a Pentagon report, the US left behind $7 billion worth of military equipment.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Keir Starmer
The Pentagon
Kabul
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
China
United States