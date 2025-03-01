Trump refuses to say whether he asked Zelenskiy to leave the White House
Kyiv • UNN
Trump refused to confirm or deny the information that he had asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House after the dispute. The planned press conference and signing of the agreement did not take place.
US President Donald Trump refused to tell reporters whether he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to leave the White House after their meeting in the Oval Office escalated into an altercation on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"I don't have to tell you this," Trump told a journalist, as quoted by CNN, when asked if he had told Zelenskiy to leave. - "I think you know the answer to that question.
Addendum
Earlier, CNN reported that after a tense conversation, Trump ordered the Ukrainians to leave the White House early. The two leaders did not hold a joint press conference as planned, nor did they sign an agreement on natural resources.