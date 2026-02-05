$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4612 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 4074 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 7344 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 7322 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 6616 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10025 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18386 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 28613 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22274 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Trump refused to take Vance's or Rubio's side as successor in 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3062 views

Donald Trump did not choose a successor between J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio for the 2028 presidential campaign. He called both fantastic and very capable, noting the difference in styles.

Trump refused to take Vance's or Rubio's side as successor in 2028

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to take sides in the debate over who is most likely to be his successor in the 2028 Republican presidential campaign - his Vice President J.D. Vance or his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Vance, a former Republican senator from Ohio, said he would talk to Trump about the possibility of running after the November midterm elections.

Among Republican insiders, there is also speculation that Rubio, a former Florida senator who ran for president as a Republican in 2016 and lost to Trump, could run for president.

Rubio has not closed the door to running in 2028, but has praised Vance as a strong potential candidate.

Rubio privately admits Vance is the Republican favorite for 2028 elections - Media07.11.25, 15:24 • 2686 views

Trump said he was "inclined" to endorse a successor when asked about Vance and Rubio during an NBC News interview, but added that he didn't want to get into the topic now.

"We have three years. I don't want to, you know, I have two people who are doing a great job. I don't want to argue, or I don't want to use the word 'fight' - it won't be a fight. But look, J.D. is fantastic, and Marco is fantastic," Trump said.

Trump has often said that the two men should run together on the same ticket. The 2028 election will have a wide-open race on both the Republican and Democratic sides, with a large number of candidates expected.

Perhaps hinting at Rubio, the country's top diplomat, Trump said of the pair: "I would say one is a little more diplomatic than the other."

He called them both people of very high intelligence.

"I think there's a difference in style," Trump said. "You know, you can see the style yourself. But they're both very capable. I really think this: a combination of J.D. and Marco would be very hard to beat, I think. But in politics, you never know, do you?"

In the interview, Trump also seemed to reconsider the possibility of running for an unconstitutional third term. He flirted with the idea last year but later backed away from it.

Trump said he could run for a third term06.01.26, 19:43 • 5624 views

Asked if he saw "any scenario" in which he would still be president when the next president's term begins in January 2029, Trump replied: "I don't know. It would be interesting."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Reuters
Donald Trump