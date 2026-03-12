Trump reacts to synagogue attack in Michigan, promises to "get to the bottom of it"

US President Donald Trump said he was "fully informed" about the attack in Michigan and expressed condolences to the Jewish community, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Trump spoke at an event at the White House with his wife Melania.

The event is dedicated to Women's History Month, but the US President took the time to express his best wishes to those affected by today's attack in Michigan.

"I want to express our love to the Jewish community of Michigan," Trump said.

"I was informed, fully informed. It's terrible, but it continues. It's absolutely incredible that this is happening."

Trump also promised to get to the bottom of the incident.

In the US, law enforcement received reports of a shooting near the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

It later became known that the attacker who carried out the shooting at the Michigan synagogue was likely dead.