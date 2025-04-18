Trump Reacted to Shooting at Florida University - NYT

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, the state capital. It happened on April 17: two people died and six were injured. This was reported by The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the White House called the situation a "disgrace" and stated that "guns don't shoot, people shoot." In his opinion, this will not encourage him to support any new gun control legislation.

These things are terrible, but guns don't shoot - people shoot. I will add that this is a shame – Trump said during a conversation with the press in the Oval Office.

Supplement

In the commission of this crime, the US police suspect a 20-year-old student of the same educational institution. It turned out to be Phoenix Aikner, who was wounded during the arrest.

According to law enforcement officials, the attacker had a pistol and a rifle with him. He also turned out to be the son of the current deputy sheriff of Leon County. He also passed several training programs on handling weapons.

Let us remind you

In Dallas, a suspect was detained in the shooting at the school. As a result of the incident, four students received injuries of varying degrees of severity, three of them with severe gunshot wounds.