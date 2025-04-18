Trump Reacted to Shooting at Florida University - NYT

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10174 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 25016 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44840 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50485 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89433 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83671 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138214 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52599 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125933 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81410 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 10169 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60969 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124632 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138214 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125933 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9388 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12313 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13529 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38359 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52469 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Trump Reacted to Shooting at Florida University - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6636 views

According to the US President, the shooting at the University of Florida is a "disgrace" and a "horror." At the same time, he emphasizes that "guns don't shoot, people do."

Trump Reacted to Shooting at Florida University - NYT

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, the state capital. It happened on April 17: two people died and six were injured. This was reported by The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the White House called the situation a "disgrace" and stated that "guns don't shoot, people shoot." In his opinion, this will not encourage him to support any new gun control legislation.

These things are terrible, but guns don't shoot - people shoot. I will add that this is a shame

– Trump said during a conversation with the press in the Oval Office.

Supplement

In the commission of this crime, the US police suspect a 20-year-old student of the same educational institution. It turned out to be Phoenix Aikner, who was wounded during the arrest.

According to law enforcement officials, the attacker had a pistol and a rifle with him. He also turned out to be the son of the current deputy sheriff of Leon County. He also passed several training programs on handling weapons.

Let us remind you

In Dallas, a suspect was detained in the shooting at the school. As a result of the incident, four students received injuries of varying degrees of severity, three of them with severe gunshot wounds.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

