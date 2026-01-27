Trump raises import tariffs for South Korea

$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 9414 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 21237 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 18932 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 25232 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 23798 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 38942 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25238 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50047 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22651 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41910 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 13002 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 11688 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo saysJanuary 26, 04:25 PM • 11574 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 5058 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 10773 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 10801 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 21237 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 38942 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50047 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 43081 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 5096 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 11713 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 13026 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 16770 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 35876 views
Trump raises import tariffs for South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs for South Korea from 15 to 25% on cars, timber, and pharmaceutical products. This decision was made because the South Korean parliament did not approve the trade agreement concluded in 2025.

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs for South Korea from 15 to 25%. This was reported by UNN.

Details

South Korean cars, timber, pharmaceutical products, and any other mutual trade items fall under the new tariffs.

Our trade agreements are very important to America. In each of these agreements, we acted quickly to reduce tariffs in accordance with the agreement reached. We, of course, expect our trading partners to do the same. The South Korean parliament is not fulfilling its agreement with the United States. President Lee and I reached an excellent agreement for both countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms during my stay in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean parliament approved this yet?

- Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

According to him, since the South Korean parliament has not adopted "our historic trade agreement, which is their right," he is raising tariffs on South Korean cars, timber, pharmaceutical products, and any other mutual trade items from 15% to 25%.

Recall

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick issued an ultimatum to leading global semiconductor manufacturers. During an event in New York State on Friday, January 16, 2026, he made it clear that access to the American market for Taiwanese and South Korean companies would depend on their willingness to build factories within the United States.

Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over possible deal with China24.01.26, 21:26 • 10075 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
South Korea
United States