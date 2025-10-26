Trump raised tariffs on Canadian goods by 10% over an ad featuring Reagan

US President Donald Trump has decided to raise existing tariffs on goods from Canada by another 10%. He announced this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the corresponding measure was caused by "distorted advertising." The head of the White House explained that Canada published a commercial with excerpts from the speech of the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, in which he criticizes tariffs and defends the principles of free trade.

According to Trump, the advertisement was "fake" with specially selected audio and video recordings of Reagan.

Because of their serious distortion of facts and hostile actions, I am raising tariffs on Canada by 10% above what they are paying now - Trump wrote.

He emphasized that "the sole purpose of this fraud was Canada's hope that the US Supreme Court would come to its 'aid' regarding the tariffs it has used for many years to harm the United States."

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of negotiations with Canada. According to him, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute did not authorize the Canadian side to use fragments of Reagan's 1987 speech.

