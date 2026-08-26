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Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Canadians opposed the idea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario Lake America amid the trade conflict. Canadians and the premier of Ontario opposed the idea.

Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Canadians opposed the idea

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America." The idea emerged amid another escalation of the trade conflict between Washington and Ottawa. UNN reports this with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Trump voiced the proposal several hours before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced reciprocal tariffs on imports from the United States.

The United States is seriously considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, since we no longer expect to have much to do with Ontario

— he wrote on Truth Social.

The proposal echoes Trump's previous initiative to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America." At the same time, Lake Ontario is located directly on the U.S.-Canada border, so Washington cannot force Canadians to use the new name.

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Canadians have already spoken out against the idea. Ontario resident Patricia Wiseman said that this "will never happen," while another provincial resident, Paul Butler, called Trump's policies disappointing.

Lake Ontario is one of North America's Great Lakes. It separates the Canadian province of Ontario from the U.S. state of New York, and Toronto and the Buffalo area are located on its shores.

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Trump's statement "over-the-top rhetoric" and urged the United States and Canada to return to negotiations.

The proposal came amid a trade war between the countries: the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods and also threatened new tariffs on automobiles, auto parts, and steel.

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