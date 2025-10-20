Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week in the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week from the Russian and Ukrainian sides, according to the American leader, soldiers are the majority of casualties in the war, reports UNN.

Details

Trump was asked: "Did you discuss with Putin on Thursday his ongoing attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine? Did you tell him: 'Stop'? Did you ask for goodwill?", to which Trump replied: "Yes, I did."

As you know, most of the people who die are soldiers... Five to seven thousand a week. Can you believe that? I look at it and say it's quite amazing. But besides that, there are attacks on Kyiv and some other places, and those are human lives. But a large number of human lives are soldiers dying on the battlefield. Somewhere between five and seven thousand, sometimes more, every week. It's even incredible. It's bloodshed, - Trump emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win.