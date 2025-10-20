$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 17039 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 20060 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 29737 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 61123 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29242 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29934 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11348 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26018 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26478 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Tags
Authors
Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Donald Trump stated that he discussed attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin. According to him, most of those killed in Ukraine are soldiers, not civilians.

Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week in the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week from the Russian and Ukrainian sides, according to the American leader, soldiers are the majority of casualties in the war, reports UNN.

Details

Trump was asked: "Did you discuss with Putin on Thursday his ongoing attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine? Did you tell him: 'Stop'? Did you ask for goodwill?", to which Trump replied: "Yes, I did."

As you know, most of the people who die are soldiers... Five to seven thousand a week. Can you believe that? I look at it and say it's quite amazing. But besides that, there are attacks on Kyiv and some other places, and those are human lives. But a large number of human lives are soldiers dying on the battlefield. Somewhere between five and seven thousand, sometimes more, every week. It's even incredible. It's bloodshed,

- Trump emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists, noted that the war remains unpredictable and Ukraine still has a chance to win.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv