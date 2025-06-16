Trump Meets German Chancellor Merz on Sidelines of G7 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, reports UNN.

A photo of the meeting between the leaders of Germany and the United States was released by Trump's communications aide, Margot Martin.

U.S. President Donald Trump planned to hold a short meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This meeting was not officially announced by the White House.

Earlier, Trump held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and later a brief conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected.