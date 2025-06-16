Trump Meets German Chancellor Merz on Sidelines of G7 Summit

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17501 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49666 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54405 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67671 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144714 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73897 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74157 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59324 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56122 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
47%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 48883 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 89979 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 131803 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111220 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 17979 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111975 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 132664 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 173076 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 244571 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 301668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 680 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 18245 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 90646 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 83885 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78009 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Trump Meets German Chancellor Merz on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The US President held a meeting with the German Chancellor on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. Trump also planned to hold talks with the Prime Minister of Canada and the United Kingdom.

Trump Meets German Chancellor Merz on Sidelines of G7 Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, reports UNN.

Details

A photo of the meeting between the leaders of Germany and the United States was released by Trump's communications aide, Margot Martin.

Add

U.S. President Donald Trump planned to hold a short meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This meeting was not officially announced by the White House.

Earlier, Trump held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and later a brief conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Canada
United Kingdom
Germany
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9