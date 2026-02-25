Trump mentioned China only once in his speech to Congress - CNN

$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
09:09 AM • 6116 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 7798 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 7290 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 15761 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 24416 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20579 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19697 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16871 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15960 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 32346 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 42850 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM • 60459 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 77658 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 80151 views
Trump mentioned China only once in his speech to Congress - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

US President Donald Trump mentioned China only once in his record-breaking speech to Congress, avoiding criticism ahead of his trip to Beijing. This is due to the weakening of the US position in trade negotiations and Trump's desire to strike a deal.

Trump mentioned China only once in his speech to Congress - CNN

Only one mention of China was made in the record-long speech to Congress by US President Donald Trump, who is preparing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Watching the State of the Union address on a rainy morning in Beijing, it became increasingly clear that US President Donald Trump does not want to rock the boat ahead of his trip to China from March 31 to April 2," the publication states.

As the publication writes, it was a record-long speech. "And yet, there was no section on China policy in the address. Only one mention of how Chinese and Russian military technologies failed to protect Nicolás Maduro's residence in Caracas," the publication points out.

"Gone were any mentions of strategic competition between the world's two superpowers," the analysis of the speech states.

Recent US presidents, the publication notes, usually describe how America must win the competition of ideas and technologies in the 21st century, which is a primary goal to get ahead of Beijing, and a hallmark of Trump's global trade war.

"These familiar phrases were nowhere to be heard last night. Why? Perhaps it's because Trump is now somewhat weakened in the US-China trade truce as he prepares for his trip to Beijing," the publication notes.

The US Supreme Court, it is noted, "just clipped Trump's wings" on tariffs, and analysts widely agree that Beijing now has a much stronger position in upcoming trade negotiations with Washington. Beijing also continues to have a near monopoly on rare earth minerals, and its vast export network remains intact, the publication writes.

"We all know that Trump can use belligerent language towards Beijing. Who can forget the all-caps posts on Truth Social that raised tariffs to triple digits? There is also Trump's past rhetoric from the presidential podium about China 'ripping off' the US," the publication notes.

"We heard Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger deliver the Democratic Party's rebuttal, stating that Trump continues to 'bow to China,'" the publication states.

"From Trump? No criticism of Beijing. But it is clear that he wants a deal and a defining meeting when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in just over a month," the publication concludes.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals
25.02.26, 09:34 • 2064 views

Julia Shramko

