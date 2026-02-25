Trump mentioned China only once in his speech to Congress - CNN

Only one mention of China was made in the record-long speech to Congress by US President Donald Trump, who is preparing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reports, writes UNN.

"Watching the State of the Union address on a rainy morning in Beijing, it became increasingly clear that US President Donald Trump does not want to rock the boat ahead of his trip to China from March 31 to April 2," the publication states.

As the publication writes, it was a record-long speech. "And yet, there was no section on China policy in the address. Only one mention of how Chinese and Russian military technologies failed to protect Nicolás Maduro's residence in Caracas," the publication points out.

"Gone were any mentions of strategic competition between the world's two superpowers," the analysis of the speech states.

Recent US presidents, the publication notes, usually describe how America must win the competition of ideas and technologies in the 21st century, which is a primary goal to get ahead of Beijing, and a hallmark of Trump's global trade war.

"These familiar phrases were nowhere to be heard last night. Why? Perhaps it's because Trump is now somewhat weakened in the US-China trade truce as he prepares for his trip to Beijing," the publication notes.

The US Supreme Court, it is noted, "just clipped Trump's wings" on tariffs, and analysts widely agree that Beijing now has a much stronger position in upcoming trade negotiations with Washington. Beijing also continues to have a near monopoly on rare earth minerals, and its vast export network remains intact, the publication writes.

"We all know that Trump can use belligerent language towards Beijing. Who can forget the all-caps posts on Truth Social that raised tariffs to triple digits? There is also Trump's past rhetoric from the presidential podium about China 'ripping off' the US," the publication notes.

"We heard Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger deliver the Democratic Party's rebuttal, stating that Trump continues to 'bow to China,'" the publication states.

"From Trump? No criticism of Beijing. But it is clear that he wants a deal and a defining meeting when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in just over a month," the publication concludes.

