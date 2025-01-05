Trump may be the first to fly to Ukraine by plane - Zelenskyy

US President-elect Donald Trump may become the first world leader to fly to Ukraine by plane as soon as the airports are reopened. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that airports will open in Ukraine very soon.

"I hope the airport will open soon, so it will be easier to fly in. But you need to understand that this requires that there is no war, that peace comes and that there are air defense systems. And today, for example, to take an air defense system from a city that is under fire and move it to an airport would be unfair. People are more important than airplanes," the President commented.

Lviv airport may start operating as early as next year

He also believes that Donald Trump may be the first person to visit our country.

"But the moment will come and Trump, by the way, I think the war will end and President Trump may be the first leader to fly on an airplane. I think it would be symbolic on an airplane," Zelensky said.

President Zelenskiy saidthat the US withdrawal from NATO under the new president would lead to Putin's destruction of Europe. According to him, Putin will take into account the mistakes of the war in Ukraine and prepare better.