Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56992 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149556 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128595 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136131 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165023 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104507 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Trump may be the first to fly to Ukraine by plane - Zelenskyy

Trump may be the first to fly to Ukraine by plane - Zelenskyy

 23849 views

The President noted that peace and reliable air defense systems are necessary for the resumption of air traffic.

US President-elect Donald Trump may become the first world leader to fly to Ukraine by plane as soon as the airports are reopened. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that airports will open in Ukraine very soon.

"I hope the airport will open soon, so it will be easier to fly in. But you need to understand that this requires that there is no war, that peace comes and that there are air defense systems. And today, for example, to take an air defense system from a city that is under fire and move it to an airport would be unfair. People are more important than airplanes," the President commented.

Lviv airport may start operating as early as next year15.11.24, 13:23 • 14240 views

He also believes that Donald Trump may be the first person to visit our country.

"But the moment will come and Trump, by the way, I think the war will end and President Trump may be the first leader to fly on an airplane. I think it would be symbolic on an airplane," Zelensky said.

President Zelenskiy saidthat the US withdrawal from NATO under the new president would lead to Putin's destruction of Europe. According to him, Putin will take into account the mistakes of the war in Ukraine and prepare better.

Alina Volianska

Contact us about advertising