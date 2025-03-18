Trump is on the phone with Putin in the Oval Office, the conversation has been going on for an hour - White House
US President Donald Trump is holding a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the conversation is going well and is ongoing, the White House said, writes UNN.
"President Trump is currently in the Oval Office talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin since 10:00 AM ET (4:00 PM Kyiv time). The call is going well and is still ongoing," said Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
Trump announced a conversation with Putin on March 18.
The Kremlin confirmed plans for a conversation between Putin and Trump, even indicating a preliminary time - from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kyiv time.
However, Putin did not confirm the time of the conversation with Trump in his speech later.
The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Trump said that the discussion with Putin would concern "land"; "power plants" and "division of certain assets"
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that he is "looking forward to" the call and promised that the war "must end now".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the parties will communicate "as long as they deem necessary".
On the eve of the conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "it is Putin who continues to prolong this war." "Putin has not been able to squeeze out a "yes" to the ceasefire proposal for a week now," he said.