Vance and Rubio gathered at the White House amid expectations of a Trump-Putin conversation
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are at the White House, amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to have a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today, UNN reports, citing CNN.
Details
The call was scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET (3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kyiv time), CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the plan.
Addition
Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call was one of the steps in a broader effort to establish dialogue and seek a settlement in Ukraine.
Negotiators working to end Russia's war in Ukraine have already discussed "dividing up certain assets," Trump said on Sunday, announcing plans to speak with the Russian leader.