Trump is preparing an executive order to extend federal workforce cuts

US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to continue the reduction of the federal workforce, which will also include strict hiring restrictions. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The decree states that “agencies will develop plans for large-scale downsizing and determine which agency components (or agencies themselves) may be eliminated or merged.

It also states that agencies should “hire no more than one employee for every four employees who leave federal service.” There are plans for exceptions when it comes to immigration, law enforcement, and public safety.

Recall

The administration of President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale reduction in the staff of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving less than 300 employees out of more than 10,000 working around the world.