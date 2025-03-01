Trump: “I don't want to delay anything, I want immediate peace”
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said he wanted immediate peace and accused Zelenskyy of wanting to continue the war. To resume negotiations with the US, Zelenskyy must declare his readiness for peace.
US President Donald Trump said that he does not want to prolong the war and wants immediate peace, and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly wanting to continue the war, UNN reports.
I do not want to drag anything out. I want immediate peace. President Putin wants to make it, and he wants to make it, and he wants to end it. And you saw what I saw today,
He said that Zelenskyy wants to continue fighting, "but we will not do it. Not for this country.
Recall
US President Donald Trump saidthat in order to resume talks with the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must say he wants to make peace.