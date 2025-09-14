Trump: I am not liked by smart people

President of the United States of America Donald Trump said that "smart people" don't like him. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, the head of the White House explained that "smart people" don't like the topics of his conversations.

"Smart people don't like me. And they don't like what we're talking about." - said Trump.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

Trump doubted his ability to influence Putin - Axios