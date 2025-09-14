Trump: I am not liked by smart people
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump, while speaking in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club, stated that he is not liked by "smart people." According to him, they do not like the topics of his conversations.
Details
During a conversation in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, the head of the White House explained that "smart people" don't like the topics of his conversations.
"Smart people don't like me. And they don't like what we're talking about."
Recall
Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."
