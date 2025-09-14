$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 11791 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 25033 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 54961 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 89914 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 75053 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 79349 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 43441 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 79267 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 71566 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40216 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump: I am not liked by smart people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

US President Donald Trump, while speaking in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club, stated that he is not liked by "smart people." According to him, they do not like the topics of his conversations.

Trump: I am not liked by smart people

President of the United States of America Donald Trump said that "smart people" don't like him. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, the head of the White House explained that "smart people" don't like the topics of his conversations.

"Smart people don't like me. And they don't like what we're talking about."

- said Trump.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

Trump doubted his ability to influence Putin - Axios13.09.25, 17:24 • 6628 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States