Trump hinted at the possibility of transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump did not rule out the supply of additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He announced this at a press conference at the White House, writes UNN.

Journalists asked the US president whether he was considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine and whether he had made a decision on this issue.

"Possibly," Trump replied.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot systems for 15 billion dollars to protect civilians from Russian shelling. Zelensky said that European partners are ready to financially contribute to the deal.