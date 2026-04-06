Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 1768 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
01:34 PM • 7204 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
12:42 PM • 10498 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
09:58 AM • 15366 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 23379 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 26714 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 30519 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 54051 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 94514 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 118370 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
8.5m/s
64%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
After the strike on "Kremniy El" in Bryansk, Russians are urgently resuming production - ATESHPhotoApril 6, 04:51 AM • 20386 views
South Korean President apologizes to DPRK for drone incursionApril 6, 05:01 AM • 14206 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhoto10:09 AM • 21372 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 9914 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 12289 views
Publications
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 12413 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhoto10:09 AM • 21508 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 118371 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 118466 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 123684 views
Actual people
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Catherine, Princess of Wales
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 10048 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 31754 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 45608 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 46610 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 57952 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

Mediators have proposed a ceasefire to the US and Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has not yet approved the plan and is preparing a military operation.

Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report

US President Donald Trump has not yet signed off on a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the war with Iran, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

Countries working to end the war with Iran have prepared a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, amid US President Donald Trump's threats of a sharp escalation of the conflict, a source familiar with the proposal said.

US and Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire - Axios06.04.26, 08:18 • 5984 views

The plan was sent to the US and Iran late Sunday and is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent massive strikes on Iranian power plants and other infrastructure that Trump has threatened if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media06.04.26, 13:45 • 3504 views

A White House official said Trump had not signed off on the proposal

- the publication writes.

"This is just one of many ideas," the official said, adding that the US military operation against Iran is proceeding at a rapid pace. The president is expected to hold a press conference at the White House today at 1:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Kyiv time).

Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have been mediating between the two countries, but indirect talks stalled last week, and work on a face-to-face meeting appears to have ceased, the publication writes.

The latest proposal was sent to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. There is hope that the 45-day ceasefire period will allow for negotiations that will ultimately end the conflict, the publication notes.

Iran, the publication notes, seems to have already rejected any temporary ceasefire, stating that it would allow opponents to pause and prepare for the continuation of the war.

Iran has formulated a response to US demands for an end to the war and will announce it "as needed," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for the country's foreign ministry, as saying.

Baghaei was referring to a list of 15 demands that Washington had conveyed to Tehran through Pakistan. He said the proposal was "extremely excessive, unusual, and illogical," adding that Iran has "very bitter experience negotiating with the US," the publication writes.

Baghaei did not specifically comment after reports of the peace plan but rejected a temporary ceasefire, saying it would allow opponents to pause and prepare for the continuation of the war. "We call for an end to the war and the prevention of its recurrence," he said.

He added that any diplomatic talks are "absolutely incompatible with ultimatums, crimes, and threats of committing war crimes," referring to US President Donald Trump's threat to bomb key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, the publication notes.

Separately, Iranian armed forces spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaghari said on Monday that if attacks on civilian targets are repeated, Iran's retaliatory actions will be much larger, and losses "several times greater," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Nevertheless, mediators hope that the plan can be accepted before Trump's Tuesday deadline.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz05.04.26, 20:41 • 13421 view

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Electricity
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Pakistan
Iran