Trump has not yet signed on to the plan after a proposed 45-day truce in the war with Iran - report

US President Donald Trump has not yet signed off on a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the war with Iran, CNN reports, according to UNN.

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Countries working to end the war with Iran have prepared a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, amid US President Donald Trump's threats of a sharp escalation of the conflict, a source familiar with the proposal said.

US and Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire - Axios

The plan was sent to the US and Iran late Sunday and is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent massive strikes on Iranian power plants and other infrastructure that Trump has threatened if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media

A White House official said Trump had not signed off on the proposal - the publication writes.

"This is just one of many ideas," the official said, adding that the US military operation against Iran is proceeding at a rapid pace. The president is expected to hold a press conference at the White House today at 1:00 PM ET (8:00 PM Kyiv time).

Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey have been mediating between the two countries, but indirect talks stalled last week, and work on a face-to-face meeting appears to have ceased, the publication writes.

The latest proposal was sent to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. There is hope that the 45-day ceasefire period will allow for negotiations that will ultimately end the conflict, the publication notes.

Iran, the publication notes, seems to have already rejected any temporary ceasefire, stating that it would allow opponents to pause and prepare for the continuation of the war.

Iran has formulated a response to US demands for an end to the war and will announce it "as needed," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for the country's foreign ministry, as saying.

Baghaei was referring to a list of 15 demands that Washington had conveyed to Tehran through Pakistan. He said the proposal was "extremely excessive, unusual, and illogical," adding that Iran has "very bitter experience negotiating with the US," the publication writes.

Baghaei did not specifically comment after reports of the peace plan but rejected a temporary ceasefire, saying it would allow opponents to pause and prepare for the continuation of the war. "We call for an end to the war and the prevention of its recurrence," he said.

He added that any diplomatic talks are "absolutely incompatible with ultimatums, crimes, and threats of committing war crimes," referring to US President Donald Trump's threat to bomb key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, the publication notes.

Separately, Iranian armed forces spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaghari said on Monday that if attacks on civilian targets are repeated, Iran's retaliatory actions will be much larger, and losses "several times greater," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Nevertheless, mediators hope that the plan can be accepted before Trump's Tuesday deadline.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz