Trump left in place his ban on delivery of weapons or other major aid to Ukraine - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
Trump expressed support for Zelensky's initiative regarding peace negotiations and a deal on natural resources. At the same time, he did not lift the ban on the supply of weapons and other significant assistance to Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained the ban on the supply of weapons and other significant assistance to Ukraine, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.
Details
"Mr. Trump appeared to welcome an overture from President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to get back on track with discussions over peace talks and a mineral deal. But Mr. Trump left in place his ban on delivery of further weapons or other major aid to Ukraine," noted in an analysis article of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech before Congress, The New York Times White House and national security correspondent David Sanger.
At the same time, The Wall Street Journal noted that a few days ago, "Trump paused all U.S. military aid to Ukraine until he determines that Zelensky is making a good-faith effort toward peace negotiations with Russia."
Supplement
Before Trump's speech in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a long message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of the U.S. president, expressing gratitude for his country's military assistance, and describing their exchange as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign a deal regarding minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.