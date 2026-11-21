President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened Europe with ending aid to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

"As for the U.S. president, who joined us, I did not hear him threaten anyone. Let's be honest—the signal sounded a little different," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Trump said Europe was spending a lot of money and could spend it on itself after the war ended.

"That was roughly the context. In other words, it did not sound like a threat. Today, Europe is in such a mood that, I think, the United States understands: it is impossible to put pressure on Europe. There is strong unity around Ukraine, and we are grateful for that," the President noted.

We remind you

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump joined a meeting of Ukraine's European allies, during which he sharply questioned further spending on military support for Kyiv.