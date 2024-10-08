Trump criticizes aid to Ukraine, comparing it to payments to hurricane victims in the US
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump criticized the allocation of nearly $300 billion to Ukraine, comparing it to $750 in aid to Americans after Hurricane Helene. He emphasized the need for more attention to the needs of US citizens.
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has sharply criticized the allocation of almost $300 billion in aid to Ukraine. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.
Details
He compared this amount to the mere $750 that US residents affected by Hurricane Helene receive to cover emergency needs.
We have invested almost 300 billion in Ukraine, and at the same time they (Joe Biden's administration) are offering people $750 for emergency needs in connection with the strongest hurricane we have ever had
Trump also pointed out the problems faced by people in North Carolina, saying that the government is not coping with the consequences of the natural disaster. The former president emphasized the need for more attention to the needs of Americans in such difficult times.
