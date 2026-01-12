Trump considers military action against Iran - CNN

US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential military options in Iran after the crackdown on anti-government protests led to the deaths of dozens of people. This is reported by CNN citing two American officials, writes UNN.

It is noted that Trump is considering fulfilling his recent threats to strike the Iranian regime if it uses force against civilians.

Officials said the US president had been briefed in recent days on various intervention plans as violence in the country led to dozens of deaths and arrests.

Sources note that he was presented with a number of options for action against Iran.

On Sunday, Trump himself stated that the Iranian side had asked him for negotiations.

The leaders of Iran want to negotiate. I think they are tired of being beaten by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate with us - he noted.

Trump said his biggest concern was violence against protesters.

It seems that people died who should not have died. They are brutal, if they can be called leaders. I don't know if their leaders just rule through violence, but we take this very seriously - Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One.

He also added that the American military is studying the current situation.

"And we are considering several very strong options. We will make a decision," Trump said.

At the same time, officials emphasize that the president has not yet made a final decision on intervention, but he is seriously considering taking action as the death toll in Iran continues to rise.

The options the president is considering do not involve sending troops to Iran, a White House official told the TV channel.

Protests in Iran continue for the third week amid an internet blackout and threats from President Masoud Pezeshkian to take harsh measures against "rioters." The situation in the country remains extremely tense, and the UN has already called these events a critical threat to human rights.

