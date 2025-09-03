Trump condemns new "Epstein files" scandal, calling it a "Democrat hoax"

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
02:02 PM • 5002 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 9176 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 11761 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25301 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 18871 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21738 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21260 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23108 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39069 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 36260 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.3m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 248946 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 248603 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 239950 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 236712 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 230779 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 3484 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25305 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 24871 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39071 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 36264 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 5080 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 25144 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38526 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40967 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54958 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump condemns new "Epstein files" scandal, calling it a "Democrat hoax"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Donald Trump criticized the new wave of discussion surrounding the "Epstein files," calling it a "Democrat hoax." He stated that the documents already released are sufficient, despite demands for full disclosure.

Trump condemns new "Epstein files" scandal, calling it a "Democrat hoax"

US President Donald Trump criticized the new wave of discussion about the "Epstein files," stating that it is nothing more than a "Democratic hoax." He emphasized that enough documents in this case have already been released, UNN reports, citing ApNews.

Trump condemned the Epstein scandal and added, "Really, I think that's enough."

The US President explained that "thousands and thousands of documents" have been released, but "the Democratic hoax will continue."

"Whatever you do, it will continue… Really, I think that's enough," Trump concluded.

Context

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the US for years. His case involves dozens of influential individuals, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were released, but key figures' names were redacted. The public and a number of US lawmakers demand full disclosure of information, and legal disputes regarding the legality of such subpoenas have been ongoing for years.  

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump
United States