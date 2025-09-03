Trump condemns new "Epstein files" scandal, calling it a "Democrat hoax"

US President Donald Trump criticized the new wave of discussion about the "Epstein files," stating that it is nothing more than a "Democratic hoax." He emphasized that enough documents in this case have already been released, UNN reports, citing ApNews.

Trump condemned the Epstein scandal and added, "Really, I think that's enough."

The US President explained that "thousands and thousands of documents" have been released, but "the Democratic hoax will continue."

"Whatever you do, it will continue… Really, I think that's enough," Trump concluded.

Context

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the US for years. His case involves dozens of influential individuals, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were released, but key figures' names were redacted. The public and a number of US lawmakers demand full disclosure of information, and legal disputes regarding the legality of such subpoenas have been ongoing for years.