Trump assured Ukrainians in the US that they would be allowed to stay until the end of the war

US President Donald Trump reassured Ukrainians who fled Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that he intends to allow them to stay in the US until the end of the war, he told reporters, writes UNN.

I think we will allow it. Yes, I think we will allow it. We have many people who came from Ukraine, and we are working with them. - Trump replied when asked if he would allow those Ukrainians who fled the war to remain in the United States until the war ends.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians found themselves in limbo due to the US President's strict immigration measures and the suspension of all new applications for humanitarian "parole" programs.

