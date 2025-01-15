ukenru
Trump announces the creation of a new agency to collect income from foreign sources

Trump announces the creation of a new agency to collect income from foreign sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33508 views

Donald Trump plans to create the Internal Revenue Service on January 20, when he takes office. The new agency will collect duties, taxes and other revenues from foreign sources.

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service to collect duties, taxes, and all revenues from foreign sources. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Trump said he plans to create the agency on January 20, the day he officially takes office for the second time. 

Through soft and shamefully weak trade agreements, the American economy has provided growth and prosperity for the rest of the world, while we have taxed ourselves. It's time to change that. We will begin to make those who profit from our trade finally pay their fair share,

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Representatives of Trump's transition team have not yet commented on how the new agency will work. Trump also did not specify whether this structure will replace the functions of the US Customs and Border Protection, which currently collects duties, fees and fines, or the functions of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to collect taxes from foreign corporations and individuals.

For reference

It is noted that more than 100 decrees have been prepared for US President-elect Donald Trump's signature since his first day in the White House. They will address border security, deportations, and a number of other political priorities.

Recall

Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) and will get an office in the White House complex. The project is aimed at reducing government spending in the Trump administration.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising