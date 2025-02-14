Trump announces talks between Ukraine and russia in Saudi Arabia

Trump announced that Ukraine will take part in peace talks with russia next week in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

During a speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump emphasized that Ukraine will have a seat at the table to end the war.

Thus, next week in Saudi Arabia, high-ranking officials from the three countries may meet to discuss ways to end the war. However, the format and agenda of this meeting remain uncertain.

Recall

Representatives of the United States and russia will meet on Friday at the Munich Security Conference, and, according to Trump, Ukraine is also invited to participate. However, the Ukrainian side does not expect direct talks with the terrorist state during the event. Kyiv officials emphasize the need for a unified position of the United States, Europe, and Ukraine before any contacts with moscow.

